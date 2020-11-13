Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size 2020 Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors and Forecasts to 2027

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Heavy Construction Equipment market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Heavy Construction Equipment market also includes an in-depth study of the industry competitive scenario.

The Global market for Heavy Construction Equipment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020. Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Heavy Construction Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

Major players covered in this report:

Zoomlion

Terex

XCMG

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kubota

JCB

Komatsu

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Deere

Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant

Demag

Doosan

SANY Group Company Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Caterpillar

CNH Global

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Heavy Construction Equipment industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

By Type:

Excavators

Road Rollers

Loaders

Cranes

Forklift

Bulldozer

Motor Grader

Others

By Application:

Residential Construction

Government

Public Buildings

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

1 Market Overview

1.1 Heavy Construction Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Excavators

1.2.2 Road Rollers

1.2.3 Loaders

1.2.4 Cranes

1.2.5 Forklift

1.2.6 Bulldozer

1.2.7 Motor Grader

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential Construction

1.3.2 Government

