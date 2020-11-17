Helena Zengel on the list of promising actors

The “Variety” film magazine publishes a selection of actors and actresses each year whose careers should receive special attention.

Los Angeles (AP) – Twelve-year-old German actress Helena Zengel (“Systemsprenger”) has entered the annual “Actors to Watch” list of the US trade magazine “Variety”.

“Variety” refers to Zengel’s appearance in “Systemsprenger” and his upcoming US film debut with Tom Hanks in the western “News from the World”. Hanks plays a messenger of messages in 1870 who meets ten-year-old Johanna (Zengel), raised by an indigenous people.

Among the ten choices is Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova (24), who plays the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen in the sequel to “Borat”, Irishman Paul Mescal (24, “Normal People”) and the US Cast Tiffany Boone (33, “Hunters”), Jayme Lawson (19, “Farewell Amor”) and Tom Pelphrey (38, “Ozark”).

The group will be presented in a “Variety” issue in mid-December. The trade magazine has been paying attention to promising actors since 1998, who later became popular. These include Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong’o, Octavia Spencer, Mahershala Ali and Timothée Chalamet.