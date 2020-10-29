Helge Schneider asks Scholz to correct financial aid

The musician asks the Federal Finance Minister to correct the Crown’s financial aid in November.

Mülheim / Ruhr / Berlin (dpa) – Musician Helge Schneider (65, “cat toilet”) asked Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) not to use November of the previous year to calculate the Crown aid , but an average value.

Schneider posted a photo of a typewritten letter to Scholz on Facebook: “You made a mistake by supporting the artists: I didn’t make any money in November 2019, so you can’t calculate 75%. Please do it differently. For example, take the AVERAGE YEAR-MONTH. Thank you!”

The typo in the word “support” was in Schneider’s original letter. The “Berliner Kurier” had previously reported on the post.

Scholz announced Wednesday that, for the partial lockout period in November, self-employed workers, among others, are expected to be compensated for their lost sales to the extent of 75% of sales since November 2019. On Schneider’s homepage they were announced three sold-out concerts for November: in Leverkusen, Viersen and Cologne. According to a list, Schneider has 14 concerts scheduled for December.

The Berlin Ministry of Economy and Finance promised a solution on Thursday. They announced that self-employed people have the right to choose – they could also use the previous year’s average sales in 2019 as a sales framework. Finance Secretary Wolfgang Schmidt finally replied to the musician on Twitter: “This is how we do it. Self-employed people can choose: previous year’s monthly sales (any word) November 2019 or average annual sales 2019. 75% of this as a subsidy. For fixed costs. I wish you the best!”