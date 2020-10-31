Helge Schneider is happy with the crown aid

Helge Schneider wrote a letter to the Federal Minister of Finance. In it, the entertainer asked to optimize the calculation of the crown aid for self-employed workers. He is satisfied with the result.

Mülheim / Ruhr (dpa) – Comedian Helge Schneider (65, “cat toilet”) is delighted that his proposal for help for the crown was readily accepted by the Federal Ministry of Finance. «I am satisfied with the result of my simple proposal. I think good ideas are always useful, “Schneider explained.

“Obviously it can’t always work that way, that’s why I’m particularly happy.” Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) had announced that, by the time of the partial lockdown in November, self-employed workers, among others, should be compensated for their lost sales to the extent of 75% of sales since November 2019.

Entertainer Helge Schneider asked Scholz in a letter posted on Facebook not to use the month of November of the previous year to calculate the announced Corona aid, but an average value. For example, he didn’t earn anything in November 2019.

Finance Secretary Wolfgang Schmidt finally replied to the musician on Twitter: “This is how we do it. Self-employed people can choose: previous year’s monthly sales (any word) November 2019 or average annual sales 2019. 75% of this as a subsidy. For fixed costs. I wish you the best!”

Olaf Scholz addressed the proposal again on Friday in an interview with “Bild Live”. “Helge Schneider will get money if the information in this letter is correct,” he promised.