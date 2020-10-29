Helge Schneider writes a letter to Olaf Scholz

The musician asks the Federal Finance Minister to correct the Crown’s financial aid in November.

Mülheim / Ruhr (dpa) – Musician Helge Schneider (65) asked Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) not to use November of the previous year for the calculation of Corona financial aid, but a value medium.

On Thursday, Schneider posted a photo of a typed letter to Scholz on Facebook: “You made a mistake by supporting the artists: I didn’t make any money in November 2019, so you can’t calculate 75%. Please do it differently. For example, take the AVERAGE YEAR-MONTH. Thanks! ”The Berliner Kurier had previously reported on Schneider’s post.

Scholz announced Wednesday that, for the partial lockout period in November, self-employed workers, among others, are expected to be compensated for their 75% loss in sales since November 2019. On Thursday, Helge Schneider’s homepage has announced three sold out concerts for November: in Leverkusen, Viersen and Cologne. According to a list, Schneider has 14 concerts scheduled for December.

On Thursday, the ministries of economy and finance promised a solution. They announced that the self-employed had the right to choose – they could also use the previous year’s average sales in 2019 as a sales framework.