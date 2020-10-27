Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market Analysis And Demand With Forecast Overview 2020 To 2025

The Europe helicobacter pylori testing market has been witnessing significant traction from the government initiatives focusing on eradicating H. pylori bacteria, aiming to reduce the risk of gastric cancer. The easy availability of test kits will continue supporting the regional growth in the coming years.

Pylori is a bacterial infection commonly found in patients suffering from gastric and duodenal ulcers. About 50%-80% of patients suffering with gastric ulcers along with 90% of patients with duodenal ulcers are susceptible to getting infected by the pylori bacterium. Thereby, increasing prevalence of symptomatic stomach ulcers will lead toward growing demand for cost effective diagnostics further augmenting helicobacter pylori testing market growth in the forthcoming years.

Based on non-invasive test segmentation, stool antigen test is predicted to achieve new heights in the helicobacter pylori testing market during the forecast period. The segmental growth will be driven by technological advancements in the development of stool antigen diagnosis kits. As being non-invasive the test offers several benefits of affordability and convenience which should urge people to get diagnosed.

Considering the end-use segment, helicobacter pylori testing industry is classified into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. The diagnostics laboratory segment is anticipated to dominate the overall market share owing to the presence of well-established labs across both the developing and developed nations. In 2018, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for a majority of the market share. Rising inclination toward these sophisticated labs along with satisfactory track record of these diagnostics establishments will further augment the segmental share.

Moreover, the growth graph of helicobacter pylori testing market is also witnessing marked ascent worldwide on the grounds of ongoing technological advancements and novel innovations in the field. The helicobacter pylori testing guidelines rolled out by American College of Gastroenterology recommends the use of diagnostic tests to assure the eradication of H. pylori. One of the profound factors that will drive the expansion of H. pylori testing industry is the elevating demand for diagnostics at comparatively lower prices.

