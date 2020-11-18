Hemoglobin Testing Devices Market Forecast Report 2025: Revenue and Outlook by Industry Players

Hemoglobin Testing Devices Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The hemoglobin testing devices market is slated to record significant gains over the forthcoming timeframe owing to the growing prevalence of anemia along with increasing technological advancements. Anemia is a public health issue which is affecting both the developed and developing countries. According to statistics, approximately 1.6 billion people in the world are affected by anemia. Rising number of government initiatives that focus on creating awareness about the ill effects of anemia, are further expected to drive the market demand in coming years.

The demand for point of care testing is also increasing, since more test are being developed, and numerous clinicians are adopting them for regular diagnostics. In many situations, point of care hemoglobin testing devices might suitably substitute the conventional laboratory testing, which includes numerous areas of health care where a very quick hemoglobin measurement might be needed to make an instant therapeutic decision.

The role of technology in hemoglobin testing has created the path for the formation of various innovative techniques and devices for the quantification of hemoglobin concentration in patients. For example, usage of an automated hemoglobin analyzer, enables accurate, fast as well as reliable results in the field of hematology. Usually, a hemoglobin test generally depends on different techniques, which includes reagent, reagent less methods, and non-invasive methods. As per a research report by GMI, hemoglobin testing devices market is estimated to surpass a $5.3 billion valuation by 2025.

Based on technology, industry is mainly bifurcated into immunoassay, spectrophotometry, and chromatography. Out of these, the spectrophotometry segment is projected to witness remarkable gains during the predicted timeframe. Earlier in 2018, the segment had accounted for almost USD 1.9 billion.

These technologies usually evaluate results by analyzing the capacity of a compound to absorb light over a particular extent of wavelength. According to the International Committee for Standardization in Hematology (ICSH), spectrophotometry was considered as an ideal procedure for diagnosing blood-related disorders. Clinical diagnostic companies are actively focusing on developing devices that offer fast track blood results. In 2020, UK-based EKF Diagnostics received FDA clearance for its semi-automated spectrophotometric instrument, Hemo Control analyzer that offers instant total hemoglobin results.

In terms of end-use, the hemoglobin testing kit market is categorized into clinics, hospitals, home care settings, blood banks, and laboratories. In 2018, the clinic segment had recorded nearly 22.7% of the overall market revenue share and is anticipated to register considerable growth over the forecast timeframe. This growth can be attributed to escalating establishment of clinics across developing as well as developed economies. Additionally, shifting inclination towards diagnostic clinics due to increasing presence of state-of-the-art facilities may enhance segment growth by 2025.

Prominent players like Bayer, Abbott, Danaher, Biorad, Roche, and EKF Diagnostics are continuously adopting multiple business strategies to expand their consumer base as well as geographic presence. Taking February 2020 for instance, EKF Diagnostics, revealed that it has launched a program to support the reduction of anemia across emerging regions of South America.

Under this initiative, the company would offer its innovative point-of-care (POC) hemoglobin analyzers to fight chronic child malnutrition by conducting reliable monitoring and screening of anemia across South America. Initiatives like these would help companies to enhance their brand value and give them a chance to tap into untapped markets.

