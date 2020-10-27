Hemoglobin Testing Devices Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2025

Hemoglobin testing devices market is slated to record significant gains over the forthcoming timeframe owing to the growing prevalence of anemia along with increasing technological advancements. Anemia is a public health issue which is affecting both the developed and developing countries. According to statistics, approximately 1.6 billion people in the world are affected by anemia. Rising number of government initiatives that focus on creating awareness about the ill effects of anemia, are further expected to drive the market demand in coming years.

Based on technology, hemoglobin testing devices market is mainly bifurcated into immunoassay, spectrophotometry, and chromatography. Out of these, the spectrophotometry segment is projected to witness remarkable gains during the predicted timeframe. Earlier in 2018, the segment had accounted for almost USD 1.9 billion.

In terms of end-use, the hemoglobin testing devices market is categorized into clinics, hospitals, home care settings, blood banks, and laboratories. In 2018, the clinic segment had recorded nearly 22.7% of the overall market revenue share and is anticipated to register considerable growth over the forecast timeframe. This growth can be attributed to escalating establishment of clinics across developing as well as developed economies. Additionally, shifting inclination towards diagnostic clinics due to increasing presence of state-of-the-art facilities may enhance segment growth by 2025.

Prominent players like Bayer, Abbott, Danaher, Biorad, Roche, and EKF Diagnostics are continuously adopting multiple business strategies to expand their consumer base as well as geographic presence. Taking February 2020 for instance, EKF Diagnostics, revealed that it has launched a program to support the reduction of anemia across emerging regions of South America.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Hemoglobin Testing Devices Market, By Technology

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Chromatography

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Immunoassay

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.4. Spectrophotometry

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Hemoglobin Testing Devices Market, By End-use

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.3. Clinics

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.4. Laboratories

6.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.5. Home care settings

6.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.6. Blood banks

