Henrique Chaves and Miguel Ramos win the International GT Open in Barcelona – Modalidades

The Portuguese Henrique Chaves and Miguel Ramos (McLaren) won the International GT Open this Sunday after the last race that Sunday in Barcelona.

The Portuguese couple were eliminated from the race in the final laps, but a penalty from the Commissioners to the main competitors for unsporting maneuvers brought the title back to the McLaren drivers.

The Portuguese led almost the entire race, but three minutes from the checkered flag, then with Miguel Ramos at the helm of car number 59, Vincent Abril, who with Louis Prette was the other contender for the title, gave the Portuguese a touch and shot him to escape where he got stuck.