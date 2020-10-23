Heor Services Market – How The Business Will Grow In 2026?

Latin America HEOR services market is estimated to record a growth rate of 13.1 per cent through 2026, on the grounds of established regulatory environment aligned with an increasing concentration of CROs in the region. Also, an increasing importance laid on clinical research, including nascent stages of drug development in the region, are poised to drive Latin America HEOR market over the foreseeable time frame.

Rising demand for health economics and outcomes research services from various government organizations, healthcare payers, and pharma companies has enabled the global HEOR services market to witness a massive momentum of late, allowing it to be established as a billion dollar business in the overall healthcare and medical devices cosmos.

HEOR services market is classified into economic modeling/evaluation, clinical outcome, real-world data analysis & information systems, market access solutions & reimbursement and others. Out of these, the clinical outcome segment was accounted for around USD 250 million in 2019. Clinical outcomes basically involve tools for evaluating the impact of healthcare interventions on patients. These web-based software stores data/information that are provided by patients and validated by clinicians for predicting patient’s healthcare expenditure.

Planning permits various companies to develop clinical trials which can provide data that both the regulators and players have been looking for. Planning the market access strategy is expected to take place as early as possible in the product’s lifecycle, allowing companies to take various required measures pertaining to the global market growth.

Considering the service landscape, the worldwide HEOR services market is characterized by rich market access solutions and reimbursement segment. Estimates claim that the given segment is expected to depict a CAGR of 13.4 per cent through 2026, subject to the fact that these services help is enhancing the market access strategy throughout the product lifecycle.

Meanwhile, on a global scale, companies like Cardinal Health, Axtria, Optum, Pharmaceutical Product Development, McKesson Corporation, Syneos Health, ICON, and RTI Health Solutions are currently leading the HEOR services industry. These firms are implementing several inorganic and organic strategies to stay ahead in the competition.

