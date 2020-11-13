HEOR Services Market to register an appreciable growth rate through 2026

HEOR Services Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Increasing burden on the global healthcare economy is expected to fuel health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market forecast. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide are rigorously investing in R&D activities to develop new drugs. They are also conducting numerous clinical trials which may up the demand for HEOR services. According to the National Institute of Health, in 2018, the U.S. government invested USD 5,207 million in clinical trials and USD 13,870 million in clinical research and supporting activities.

Indeed, increasing burden of drug expenditure on payer’s healthcare budget has emerged as a key challenge in numerous regions. This has led to the need for efficient HEOR practices to provide the best possible health outcomes at affordable costs. Today, healthcare payers rely on HEOR services due to the increasing preference for value-based reimbursement and surging use of therapies and drugs in developed nations.

By leveraging HEOR services, organizations could monitor healthcare spending, price transparency, healthcare coverage, drug pricing, value-based payment models and digital advancements. With surging significance among healthcare payers, GMI, predicts that the global HEOR services market could exceed USD 1.7 billion by 2026.

HEOR services market is classified into economic modeling/evaluation, clinical outcome, real-world data analysis & information systems, market access solutions & reimbursement and others. Out of these, the clinical outcome segment was accounted for around USD 250 million in 2019. Clinical outcomes basically involve tools for evaluating the impact of healthcare interventions on patients. These web-based software stores data/information that are provided by patients and validated by clinicians for predicting patient’s healthcare expenditure.

The availability of several clinical outcome software like the observer reported outcomes and clinical reported outcomes would assist the healthcare industry to monitor the clinical impact on a broader level. On this note, it is estimated that clinical outcome segment would witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

HEOR services are also gaining traction across numerous end-user industries. The market is bifurcated into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, government organizations, biotech/pharma companies, and others. Lately, government organizations have been working on pre-approvals of products, payer’s investments, and pharmaco-economics.

Organizations like ISOQOL, ISPOR, and AMCP are working towards the promotion and development of HEOR services to enhance their adoption in the healthcare sector. On account of this, studies suggest that the government organization segment may record around 10.5% CAGR by 2026.

As per regional share, Europe is generating lucrative growth opportunities for companies in the HEOR services market. In 2019, the regional market recorded revenues worth over USD 250 million. Apparently, European nations have been developing advanced drugs and therapies to come with novel treatment options.

Increasing surging awareness regarding HEOR services among pharmaceutical companies has led to alternations in the drug and treatment regulatory norms in Europe. These alterations to make healthcare services accessible would offer new proceeds to Europe HEOR services market.

Meanwhile, on a global scale, companies like Cardinal Health, Axtria, Optum, Pharmaceutical Product Development, McKesson Corporation, Syneos Health, ICON, and RTI Health Solutions are currently leading the HEOR services industry. These firms are implementing several inorganic and organic strategies to stay ahead in the competition.

