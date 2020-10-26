Herbal Medicine Market Size, Share to Amass USD 411.2 billion By 2026

Selbyville, Delaware. The report Herbal Medicine Market Size and Analysis maintains enhanced dynamics and is overshadowed by a top player across the globe. The research report provides Herbal Medicine Market Growth and information corresponding to market segments such as geographies, product type, application, and end-use industry. Experts use the most recent Herbal Medicine Market research techniques and tools to assemble widespread and precise marketing research reports. A detailed outline about Herbal Medicine market size and share were combined in this report which gives a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses.

The global Herbal Medicine market size is expected to reach USD 411.2 billion by 2026 . The report a??Herbal Medicine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Category (Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements, Beauty Products); By Form (Tablets & Capsules, Powders, Extracts, Syrups, Others); By Source (Leaves, Roots & Barks, Fruits, Whole Plants, Others); By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Retail Pharmacies, E-commerce); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020 – 2026a?? gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Request a sample Report of Herbal Medicine Market at@ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2963796/?utm_source=illadelink&utm_medium=ADS

Increasing government support and funding amount for research and innovation is driving the market growth. Various factors such as low cost of the products, very less or no side effects of herbal medicine, rising usage by the global population and ease of availability will further aid in market growth over the forecast period.

Plant-based medications are the common treatment source for curing various diseases. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, between 70% to 80% of the population across the globe preferred traditional drugs for their treatment. Additionally, it has reported that consumer spending on conventional drugs increased to USD 7.5 billion. This rising demand will further boost the industry growth between 2020 and 2026.

Herbs and plant-based products can be consumed in multiple ways such as tablets & capsules, powders, extracts, syrups and used as oil, ointments, etc. The tablets & capsules form is expected to witness high growth rate between 2020 and 2026. These traditional products are produced from the fruits, leaves, roots, stalk, cloves, etc. Few products that are used to produced herbal medicines are Milk thistle (fruit), Garlic (cloves, root), Echinacea (leaf, stalk, root), Chamomile (flower), etc. Availability of these products across the globe makes it an easily available raw material to produce the drugs. When it comes to herbal medicine, leaves are predicted to hold considerable market share during the study period.

E-commerce distribution channel segment will generate higher revenues by 2026 due to increasing awareness, growing usage of smart phones & internet, large coverage areas and providing products at lower costs. Additionally, in 2019, herbal pharmaceuticals segment held a major share in the overall market. This high market share can be credited to rise in ageing population coupled with increasing consumer awareness.

Asia Pacific herbal medicine is estimated to face significant growth rate over the forecast timeline. According to the World Health Organization, both China and India are investing heavily in research and advancement of better drugs originated from herbs and plants. Presently, North America and Europe hold significant market share. Rising governmental support along with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is predicted to fuel the region’s market size. Higher predilection for plant-based medications and increasing funding amounts for research and innovation in medicinal herbs and plants is projected to boost the regional industry size.

Major global players are Schaper & BrA 1/4 mmer, Hishimo Pharmaceuticals, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Venus Pharma GmbH, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Blackmores Ltd., Dasherb Corp, Bayer AG, ZeinPharma Germany GmbH, Arizona Natural Products, Dr. Willmar Schwable India Pvt. Ltd., BEOVITA, Dabur, and Arkopharma. The industry participants are focusing on product enhancement and global expansions. For instance, in November 2016, Arkopharma acquired DISTRIFA to broaden business expansion in Iberian Peninsula region.

In this reporthas segmented the Herbal Medicine market report on the basis of category, form, source, distribution channel and region

Herbal Medicine Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Herbal pharmaceuticals

Herbal functional foods

Herbal dietary supplements

Herbal beauty products

Herbal Medicine Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Tablets & Capsules

Powders

Extracts

Syrups

Others

Herbal Medicine Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Leaves

Roots and barks

Fruits

Whole plants

Others

Herbal Medicine Form Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Hospitals & Retail pharmacies

E-commerce

For More Details on this report@ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/herbal-medicine-market-share-size-trends-industry-analysis-report-by-category-herbal-pharmaceuticals-herbal-functional-foods-herbal-dietary-supplements-herbal-beauty-products-by-form-tablets-capsules-powders-extracts-syrups-others-by-source-leaves-roots-barks-fruits-whole-plants-others-by-distribution-channel-hospitals-retail-pharmacies-e-commerce-by-regions-segments-forecast-2020-2026?utm_source=illadelink&utm_medium=ADS

About Us

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog/