Herbert Köfer: At 99, second “golden hen” for a life’s work

Leipzig (AP) – Actor Herbert Köfer (99) is once again awarded the “Golden Hen” for his life’s work. The Burda-Verlag announced on Tuesday.

«He was awarded this honorary award as early as 2002, but given the impressive fact that Herbert Köfer is still agile in front of the camera and on stage after an unprecedented 80-year acting career and at nearly 100 years of age, he is almost obligatory that he was awarded for the second time with the Golden Hen for his life’s work ”, explained the editor-in-chief of the magazine“ Super-Illu ”, Stefan Kobus.

Together with MDR and RBB, the magazine has honored sports, music and television stars, as well as political and social personalities every year since 1995. The bird-shaped sculpture recalls the entertainer Helga “Henne” Hahnemann (1937- 1991). The “Golden Hen 2020” will be awarded on Friday in Leipzig. No spectators are allowed at the gala, moderated by Kai Pflaume, due to the crown pandemic.