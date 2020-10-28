High Altitude Platform Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2024

With significant advancements in artificial intelligence and wireless technologies, high altitude platform market is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The emerging market for broadband data provision and multimedia are highly impacting the growth of projects – that are launching terrestrial and satellite systems for enhancing wireless and internet services. Airships, tethered aerostat systems, unmanned planes, and so-called pseudo satellites are some of the most significant high altitude platforms that are been used to enhance global communication, wireless technologies, and surveillance applications.

Statistically, it has been observed that the application scope and involvement of special deep-pocketed proponents have significantly led high altitude platform market to cross the billion-dollar frontier in 2016. According to the estimates provided., high altitude platform market was over USD 1 billion in 2016 and is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 1.5 billion, expanding at 5% CAGR over 2017-2024.

Increased proliferation of smart phones and internet has prompted the telecommunication sector to evolve as a profitable business vertical for the HAP market. Rising demands for these services in the rural and underserved areas has been backed up the government for the development of high altitude industry.

In fact, AeroVironment, Inc., scientifically developed HAPs mobile robotic telesurgery to suffice myriad requirements by the US Army. Perhaps, these telesurgery stations assist medical personnel to carry out complex surgeries without any inactivity issues in the data packet transfers.

Encompassing unprecedented applications, the global HAP market is estimated to expansively support the drop in crime rate, terrorism, contraband smuggling, and also human trafficking, thereby prompting the countries to upgrade the capital expenses to augment the military and public safety.

Additionally, this would also allow the countries to append high investments to aid the advancements of the technologies. In regard to this, India recently increased its military budget by nearly 6 per cent and is likely to upscale the spending in the forthcoming years.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the High Altitude Platform Market. They are as follows:

Considering the regional aspects, South-East Asia is subjected to stand tall in the regional hierarchy of the overall HAP market. This is due to the robust growth of industrial and the commercial sectors across the region, which is led by the provisions of low cost, easy feasibility of raw materials, and highly skilled labor. Moreover, the huge population base across the region is demanding for undisrupted broadband connections for carrying out multiple functions, thereby driving the regional market.

