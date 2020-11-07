High Availability Server market Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players and Key Growth Factors

For a powerful business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become quite vital in this rapidly altering marketplace. This High Availability Server report analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, entry barriers, risks, sales channels, and distributors. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Thus Global High Availability Server market research analysis report serves a lot for your business and bestows you with solution for the toughest business questions.

Global high availability server market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a healthy CAGR of 13.46% in the forecast period to 2026. Rising usage of artificial intelligence in different industries is the major factor for the growth of this market.

What’s Driving the High Availability Server market growth?

Rising demand from banking, and financial services & insurance sector will drive the market growth

Growing adoption of internet of things (IoT) based solutions or devices is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing demand for big data analytics is augmenting the market growth in the forecast period

The cloud based solutions requires high availability solutions which is fuelling the market growth in the forecast period

Leading Players operating in the High Availability Server Market are:

HP Development Company,

IBM,

Dell,

Oracle,

Fujitsu,

NEC Corporation,

Cisco,

Atos,

Huawei Technologies, among others

Key Market Segmentation

By Availability Level (Availability Level 1, Availability Level 2, Availability Level 3, Availability Level 4, Availability Level 5), Operating System (Windows, UNIX, Linux, FreeBSD, Others), End User (Business ,Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Medical, Public Sector, Others), Geography

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, ZNetLive provider of cloud and web hosting services introduced the new server for high availability applications. The new “high availability” (HA) cloud servers will offer the flexibility, reliability with huge uptime for the businesses with improved performance. The high availability cloud server will play vital role as there is immense need for cloud based solution to accomplish the digital transformation goals

In June 2017, OSNEXUS, a provider of software-defined storage (SDS) solutions formed partnership with Hammer, a provider of value-add server and storage products. The partnership is formed for EMEA customers and named as EMEA-wide partnership. The both companies will offer their product through bundled packages for EMEA customers along with providing secure, quickly deploy and an enterprise-grade OSNEXUS SDS solution on Dell EMC PowerEdge R730 servers

Key Market Competitors: High Availability Server Industry

