High Pressure Washers Market 2020 | Industry Growth, By Forecast To 2026

High pressure washers market is likely to gain remarkable traction driven be cleaning requirements in construction, commercial vehicle cleaning centers, oil & gas, mining, janitorial, food & pharmaceuticals, municipalities and residential applications.

High pressure washers (HPW) are one of the most efficient mechanical cleaning equipment used as water sprays to remove dirt, mud, dust, grime, graffiti and paint from surfaces of machines, floors and walls. The equipment is used across various industries ranging the from commercial vehicle cleaning to food & beverages sector. Some pressure washers are also used for industry cutting tools in manufacturing sector. HPWs are available in extensive range of power, hose design, water temperature variants for a number of uses.

Escalating demand for cleaning equipment in food industry may result in the product proliferation. Moreover, increasing cleanliness standards in industrial, commercial, and residential settings will favor the equipment deployment in the coming years. Globally, high pressure washers market size is forecast to surpass USD 3.1 billion by 2026.

Portable HPWs are witnessing major demand due to advantageous product attributes including easy mobility, easy handling and compact design. Most of the portable pressure washers come with 4 or 2 wheels for maneuvering. The greatest advantage of using this product is its capacity to allow user to clean difficult to reach spaces such as high walls or under trucks. Portable high pressure washers account for a large portion of the product sales and revenue generation.

High pressure washers with under 1500 PSI pressure are used for janitorial applications and households, where a limited force of water is suitable for everyday cleaning purposes. The product is ideal for use by commercial and homeowners for regular cleaning processes. HPW units under 1500 PSI will exhibit a notable growth in demand over the projected timeframe.

Hot water pressure washers segment in the market is forecast to showcase growth rate of more than 3.1 % through 2026. These washers commonly find usage in industries to remove greasy stains form vehicles surfaces or equipment, mainly in construction, manufacturing, oil & gas and mining sector.

HPWs are majorly experiencing demand for application in agriculture, oil & gas and mining industry. These washers are proven to be highly efficient mechanical machines for mining and oil & gas industries for the cleaning of complex machinery parts, drillers, boring machines, vehicles etc. It easily removes mud and grease, that further aids in easy maintenance of these equipment and tools. In agriculture, high pressure washers are utilized for cleaning farm equipment and vehicles such as tractors.

Europe high pressure washers market share is likely to gain remarkable traction majorly due to expanding cleaning equipment sector across the region. Countries such as Germany are already spending significant resources to clean its public space and surrounding environment.

Prominent players in the global high pressure washers market are Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co, Briggs & Stratton corporation, FNA Group, Nilfisk A/S, Graco, Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, John Deere, Kranzle, The Tennant Company, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd, and AR Blue Clean, among many others.