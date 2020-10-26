High Pressure Washers Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Selbyville, Delaware the prime objective of High Pressure Washers report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

Widespread adoption across an array of applications and technological advancements are major factors driving the growth of high pressure washers market. While small pressure washers are operated using electricity, larger pressure washers are generally motorized by compact gasoline engines and are used in places where electricity supply is insufficient.

Utilization of high pressure washers in combination with detergents breaks down of gunge and grease, which further enables efficient washing. The product is used for cleaning wood deck, tile patios and fencings, thereby augmenting the market outlook.

The report states that 1500 PSI high pressure washers market segment is expected to grow with CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2026. The equipment is widely employed for cleaning outdoor furniture, grills, small decks & patios as well as in car washing activities.

High pressure washer is motorized hosepipe which provides a powerful jet of water to remove dirt efficiently as compared to scrubbing brush. It requires less amount of water and can also remove blistered paints.

Based on the application landscape, municipality segment and the others segment are predicted to expand with a CAGR of 2.2% and 1.1% respectively between 2019 and 2026.

Regionally, Latin America accounted for 5% volume share in high pressure washers industry in 2019, whereas Middle East & Africa market is slated to record a 1.7% growth rate through 2026.

The prominent companies operating in high pressure washers industry are Deere & Co., The Bosch Group, Husqvarna AB, Graco, Nilfisk A/S, Briggs & Stratton Corp., Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG, Generac Holdings Inc., 2FNA Group Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Annovi Reverberi S.p.A., Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc., Emak S.p.A., Josef Kränzle GmbH & Co. KG and Tennant Co. among others.

