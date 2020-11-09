High Speed Blowers Market Report to 2026 – Business Strategies, Key Regions and Segment Outlook

Latin America high speed blowers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast timeframe on account of rapidly increasing urbanization and industrialization in the countries such as Colombia, Brazil, , Argentina and Mexico. .

Turbo blowers industry is projected to witness a surging demand globally as a result of increasing awareness regarding clean drinking water. Several developing economies including China, Brazil, India and South Africa are experiencing a considerable decline in the degree of consumable water due to growing industrial activities. Water contaminants are claimed to impact both aquatic life as well as human health. Furthermore, rising oceanic concerns are fueling the water treatment operations, thereby driving the high speed blowers market.

According to report, high speed blowers market is poised to reach USD 780 million by 2026.

High speed blowers market is estimated to observe a commendable growth over the ensuing years on account of a wide number of industrial applications including oil & gas, wastewater treatment, chemical, marine and so on. High speed blower technology was introduced as a solution for enhancing the efficiency of blower units and reducing power expenses along with generating reliable air supply for aeration. This technology features high energy-efficiency, environmental friendliness, low noise and minimum maintenance.

Besides, growing awareness for sustainable development coupled with mandatory supply of clean consumable water will significantly contribute to the high speed blowers market growth.

In terms of end-use bifurcation, oil & gas segment is expected to witness a substantial growth over the coming years attributing to the wide scale application of high speed blowers for air circulation in cooling siphons and hydraulic power plants. For the record, the segment had accounted for more than 25% of the market share in 2019.

In terms of technology, magnetic bearings segment is projected to register significant growth owing to its extensive usage in oil and gas applications including vacuum energy storage, high-precision instrumentation and heavy cooling. Magnetic bearings offer several advantages such as high reliability, lower noise, lesser wearing along with low maintenance. Moreover, the most important advantage of magnetic bearing technology is that it eliminates the use of air while operating the machine and makes it independent of downstream conditions arising from an operational fault.

Considering the advantages of magnetic bearings, manufacturers in the high speed blowers market are witnessing an upsurge in the product demand, prompting them to develop more sophisticated product range. For instance, in 2018, Atlas Copco launched a new generation air blower ZB 5-6 VSD+ based on magnetic bearing technology. The company claims that the product is suitable for wastewater treatment, food & beverage, pneumatic conveying, etc. Apparently, this product helped the company extend their product portfolio and serve their customers with efficient product offering.

Argentina faces severe issues regarding access to consumable water and proper sanitation services. In wake of this,, in 2017, the government announced its plan to increase the investment in water treatment projects. As a part of this initiative the government allocated USD 350 million of the total fund raised from Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) towards improving the sanitation and water treatment activities in metropolitan region of Buenos Aires. This project also focused on improving the operational capacity of Las Catonas treatment plant. Such projects will drive the demand for high speed blowers in the region.

Prominent industry players in the high speed blowers market including Xylem, HSI Blower, Atlantic Blower, Zi-Argus, United Blower Co., Aerzen Turbo Division, APG-Neuros, Spencer Turbine, Eminent Blowers and LLC are focusing on implementing strategies such as collaborations, mergers and new product launches in order to develop technologically advanced products and gain a strong foothold in the market.

