Highway toll prices are expected to persist in 2021 – economy

Highway tolls are expected to remain in place through 2021, confirming October’s estimate of -0.18% annual inflation excluding housing, released this Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The formula that determines the way in which the increase in toll prices is calculated each year is provided in Legislative Decree 294/97 and states that the change to be applied each year is based on the annual rate of inflation excluding housing on the continent, last month, for which data is available before November 15, sets the deadline for concessionaires to submit their price proposals to the government for the following year.

In the quick estimate of the consumer price index (CPI) released on Friday, INE expects annual inflation excluding residential property on the continent to have been -0.18% in October, which should stabilize toll prices next year.