Hilarie Burton should play Lucille in “The Walking Dead”

“Lucille” is what villain Negan calls his dreaded baseball bat in the zombie series “The Walking Dead”. Now you can find out how he got the name.

Los Angeles (AP) – US actress Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) will appear alongside her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan (54) in the zombie series “The Walking Dead”.

The 38-year-old plays host Lucille, the wife of villain Negan, played by Morgan, as reported by the US portal “Comicbook.com”. Burton shared a tweet with the link and tweeted: “It was pretty hard to keep the secret.” To do this, he used the hashtag #hereslucille (this is Lucille).

According to reports, Burton will appear in the Season 10 bonus episodes, putting a face to the woman Negan called his barbed-wire baseball bat. She loves working with her husband, Burton wrote. “I love seeing him turn into Negan and take on this arrogance.”

Morgan and Burton have been together for many years and got married last year. The couple has two children. As it became known in September, “The Walking Dead” is expected to end with season 11.