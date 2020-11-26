“Hillbilly Elegy”: Drama with Amy Adams and Glenn Close

Los Angeles (AP) – Hillbillies are rednecks, backwoodsmen or white trash, meaning “white trash”. This is how the impoverished white working class in the Midwest and rural areas of America is called derogatory.

JD Vance grew up there in Middletown, Ohio, where there is little hope but drugs, broken families, and domestic violence.

When Vance wrote his memoir Hillbilly Elegy. The story of my family and a society in crisis “suggests that the timing is perfect. The bestseller offers an overview of a layer that made Donald Trump’s election victory possible at the time. These people hold a grudge against the elite. of Washington, betting on the outsider.

Four years later – Trump has been excluded – director Ron Howard (66, “A Beautiful Mind”, “Apollo 13”) is now distributing the social drama “Hillbilly Elegy” in theaters and on the Netflix streaming service. It is told from the point of view of JD (Gabriel Basso), who somehow managed to jump first to the Marines, then to the law school of the elite University of Yale.

But the broken family continues to join him – and he returns to Ohio when his mother Bev nearly dies of another heroin overdose. Through his eyes and through the flashbacks of his childhood, the viewer experiences a sad soap opera of three generations lost in drugs, drunkenness and violence.

JD quickly takes a back seat, Amy Adams (46) as his mother Bev and Glenn Close (73) as Grandma Mamaw who steal the show. With red-veined eyes, matted hair and a bit puffy Adams (46) is hardly recognizable. Close is even more unrecognizable, with a gray wig, blotchy skin and sloppy sweaters. Star darkly through oversized glasses. The stern grandmother, who constantly watches “Terminator 2” with her grandson and knocks out concise slogans, eventually gives JD support and shelter.

Oscar winner Howard often takes family conflicts to the extreme in Hollywood fashion. Less social criticism, funnier dramas is his motto. The soundtrack is the German composer Hans Zimmer, the screenplay is by the Oscar-nominated author Vanessa Taylor (“Shape of Water – The Whisper of Water”).

With this star power, “Hillbilly Elegy” has already been traded as an Oscar nominee. Just as Amy Adams and Glenn Close play their completely unattractive roles, they are sure to be nominated for Best Leading and Supporting Actresses, US critics predict.

For Adams it would be the seventh nomination after films like “Vice”, “American Hustle” and “The Fighter”, so far it has always been empty. Close also hasn’t won a trophy yet after seven Oscar chances, most recently with her starring role in “The Nobel Prize’s Wife.”