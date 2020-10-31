Historical maximum consumption. Portuguese save three times less than in the 80s – Executive Digest

The savings of the Portuguese given today’s disposable income are about three times less than those of 1979 and 1989. In fact, the Portuguese saved the most in the 1970s and 1980s. This conclusion is pointed out by Pordata on the occasion of World Savings Day, which is being celebrated today.

According to the statistical database of the Francisco Manuel dos Santos Foundation, the savings of private households in Portugal as a percentage of GDP are about half as high as in countries such as Germany, France, Sweden or the Netherlands. Here this value was 4.7% in 2018. In other European markets it was between 8.2 and 11.4%.

In 1972, the percentage of savings in Portugal was 24% of GDP, the highest since 1960. The 1970s and 80s are again highlighted.

Pordata also points out that private consumption in the opposite direction has never been so high (since 1960). Taking into account all private expenditure, including household bills through to the purchase of a new car, private consumption in 2019 was above the previous high of 2019: 132,699.6 million euros compared to 128,810.7 million euros.

In 2018, more than half of disposable income was spent on essential goods such as food (20%), housing (18%) and transport (16%). No data are yet available on this indicator for 2019.

Last year, the lowest equivalent income households were those that consisted of an adult with at least one child: 10,442 PPS per year. The median income was set at 12,785 PPS in 2018, placing Portugal in 20th place in the EU27 ranking.

It should be remembered that PPS is the standard purchasing parity, a fictitious currency used to compare welfare and spending levels between countries and to eliminate price differences. “The values ​​expressed in PPS indicate, for example, in which country the purchasing power is highest, since this fictitious currency can be used to buy exactly the same amount of products in every country,” explains Pordata.

Unexpected expenses. And now?

Last year, one in three (33%) in Portugal couldn’t make ends meet. This is slightly above the EU27 average (31%). For people with incomes below the poverty line, this percentage rises to 64% in Portugal.

“Although the values ​​are much lower, 27% of people above the poverty line are also unable to cope with unexpected expenses without resorting to credit,” reveals Pordata as well.

The deposit figures show that 2019 was the year Portugal (since 2003) had the most on-demand deposits. 2013 was the year with the most deposits at 101,714 million euros.

Remittances from emigrants in free fall

In 1979, remittances from emigrants reached their highest recorded value, equivalent to 9.4% of Portugal’s GDP. In 1995 they were only 3.2% and in 2019 no more than 1.7% (provisional value).

Even so, Pordata guarantees, the balance between emigrant and immigrant remittances has always been positive since 1996 (the year when data were available). This also contributes to the low level of remittances from immigrants (outside our country), which never exceeded 0.4% of GDP.

Last year immigrants in Portugal sent 478.4 million euros abroad. Brazil is the main destination and accounts for 50.1% of total transfers. China comes next with 8.4%.