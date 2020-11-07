Hit two men with shotgun shots in Vila do Bispo – Portugal

A 55-year-old man was arrested by the Portimão Judicial Police (PJ) for attempted murder.

The detainee shot two men, aged 23 and 30, with an illegal hunting weapon. These had moved home to the sniper’s house due to previous disagreements to enable a possible settlement, PJ announced this Friday.

The crime took place in Budens, Vila do Bispo at 7 p.m. on Thursday. One of the victims was hit in the back and the other in the knee. Both went to the hospital of S. Gonçalo de Lagos, which sounded the alarm. The wounded were eventually taken to the Portimão hospital.

You are free from danger, the PFY also revealed.