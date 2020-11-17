HIV Diagnostics Market Growth Analysis & Forecast By 2024

U.S. HIV diagnostics market has witnessed notable expansions over the years due to the strong healthcare industry in the region, improved economic conditions among people along with the availability of easy medical financing schemes such as cashless payments and reimbursement options.

Another major factor supporting regional business growth is the growing number of HIV infection cases and awareness among the people regarding HIV treatment and diagnosis. Efforts are also undertaken by the government to extend advanced HIV diagnosis solutions.

2018 was undoubtedly one of the most remarkable years pertaining to the developments in HIV diagnostics market. The year witnessed a slew of technological advancements and collaborations aiming toward ending the AIDS epidemic, which is rightly touted as one of the most serious health concerns worldwide. HIV related causes, as per the World Health Organization, claimed approximately 940 000 lives in 2017 globally. At the end of 2017, 36.9 million people worldwide were diagnosed living with HIV, a disease that has claimed almost 35 million lives so far. In recognition of this alarming morbidity and mortality rate, the global health community in tandem with the regulatory bodies are striving hard to provide effective treatments and diagnostic approaches accessible to the HIV-infected individuals world over.

As per UNAIDS, low-and middle-income countries have the highest ratio of people living with HIV. In 2017, 53% of the overall HIV-infected patient base were living in eastern and southern Africa, 16% in western and central Africa, 14% in Asia, and 6% in western and central Europe and North America. The statistics are a validation to the penetration scope of HIV diagnostics market participants in the low-and middle-income countries.

As per WHO, new HIV infections observed a decline of 36% between 2000-2017. During the same period, HIV related deaths fell by 38%, owing to ART (antiretroviral therapy). The numbers are undoubtedly a result of the conjoint efforts of the regulatory bodies as well as healthcare companies which are constantly developing accessible, convenient, and affordable POC tools to reach out to the HIV infected masses.

Many private entities are joining hands with public authorities to extend their support towards expanding reliable HIV diagnostic tools. For instance, in the year 2018, the Ministry of Health, Kenya signed a partnership with Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche to launch a state-of-the-art laboratory to improve the screening of HIV virus by 2030. The HIV diagnostic laboratory named Cobas 8800 was installed at Kenya Medical Research Institute. The aim behind its establishment if to achieve 100% HIV testing in the future. Certain prominent HIV diagnostic companies include Hologic, Healthineers, ChemBio Diagnostics, Cepheid, and Pointcare Technologies, among numerous others.

