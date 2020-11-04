Holland tightens the bloc to slow the 2nd wave of Covid-19. Compulsory curfew and school closings are in preparation – Executive Digest

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday ordered additional blocking measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in the Netherlands. The government is also considering curfews and school closings.

The new measures, which include a ban on public gatherings of more than two people who are not from the same family, were imposed in response to figures showing the epidemic has reached a second peak, Reuters reports.

“The number of new cases is falling, but not as quickly as it would be necessary,” said Rutte in a press conference.

The measures take effect this Wednesday and will take effect over the next two weeks. Some measures will remain in effect until mid-December.

Including the determination of bars and restaurants to remain closed except for deliveries or take-away, in a measure that was already decided on October 13th. Public meetings were then limited to four people.

Rutte added that museums, theaters, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks must also close.

The Netherlands is therefore joining the UK, France, Germany and other European countries to restrict the meetings and movements of people in recent weeks.

This Tuesday, the Dutch Health Institute announced 64,087 new cases last week, compared to 67,542 the previous week. This is the first time since August that the weekly numbers have fallen.

In the Netherlands, hospitals are almost full as the number of patients with Covid-19 suddenly increases. This number continues to rise and is putting pressure on the government to relieve the health system.