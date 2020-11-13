Holographic Imaging Market Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2024

Holographic imaging market trends will be positively driven by increased awareness across medical education in the coming years. Several government initiatives in developed economies have been introduced to support research processes in orthopedic and cardiovascular disorders.

Technical innovations and integrations along with newly launched imaging systems with high efficiency will augment the demand for holographic imaging components. As per reports, global holographic imaging market size is expected to gross more than USD 2.5 billion by 2024 in terms of annual valuation. Explained below are some trends anticipated to bolster the industry outlook over the next few years.

Based on applications, the biomedical research segment holographic imaging market is likely to strike a CAGR of 35.3% in the next few years. The growth can be credited to the deployment of different holography techniques in biomedical research institutes to provide digital holograms of DNA, cells, and entire organs which can be printed as a holograph for a wide range of 3D analysis applications.

Technological advancements that have taken place in holographic technology and the rising availability of medical devices for interpreting the holographic interferograms are certain to enhance the end-user landscape of holographic imaging market. Subject to its high-grade interpretation techniques, this technology finds applications across hospitals and clinics, research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and academic medical centers. Of these, irrefutably, hospitals and clinics are one of the most value-generating avenues for the industry.

Geographically, the U.S. holographic imaging market share is anticipated to attain a CAGR of 32.6% through 2024. Growing biomedical research initiatives through imaging technologies and rising demand for holographic products in laboratories will drive the industry growth in this region post the 2020 coronavirus epidemic.

Key industry participants are developing new holographic imaging technologies and are working towards partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and product portfolio. For instance, Phase Holographic Imaging, partnered with the University of California, San Francisco (USCF) for accelerating research processes in skin cancer deploying holographic imaging cytometry technology.

Few of the other global brands include Vision Optics, Nanolive, zSpace, Phase Holographic Imaging, Holoxica Limited, Lyncee Tec, RealView Imaging, Ovizio Imaging Systems NVSA, Holotech, and EON Reality.

