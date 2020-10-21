Home Infusion Therapy Market Growth Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2026

The global home infusion therapy market is projected to witness tremendous expansion over the coming years due to the increasing instances of chronic diseases. Additionally, an upsurge in the global geriatric population would further complement the market growth. Home infusion is generally used to manage complicated conditions like immune globulin therapy. Infusion therapy is generally employed as an oral treatment alternative and involves dosage of respective medications using a sterile catheter, generally inserted into the patient’s vein. Home infusion therapy can be given to a patient in outpatient infusion therapy centers or even inside their home by trained nurses.

Rising geriatric patient pool along with increasing burden of sedentary lifestyle disorders including diabetes, osteoarthritis and heart diseases may favor home infusion therapy industry forecast. The International Diabetes Federation report (2019) stated that, around 463 million individuals that were suffering from diabetes are estimated to rise to a 700 million in count by 2045.

In terms of product, the home infusion therapy market is categorized into the infusion pump, intravenous sets, IV cannulas, and needleless connectors. Among these, the needleless connectors segment accounted for a valuation of about $6.2 billion back in 2019 and is likely to foresee considerable growth over the coming years. These products offer better safety, enable smooth surgeries, and help the medical care providers to adhere to greater clinical practices. All these aforementioned factors would play a crucial role in augmenting the segment expansion.

With regards to application, the home infusion therapy market is bifurcated into anti-infective, chemotherapy, hydration therapy, parenteral nutrition, enteral nutrition, and specialty pharmaceuticals. Of these, the parenteral nutrition segment is estimated to expand at approximately 12% through the forecast timeframe. With rising end-user population and favorable revenue growth conditions, key industry players to are focusing on strategies that can rapidly increase their customer pools and revenues.

Asia Pacific home infusion therapy market size is likely to witness lucrative growth over the coming years on account of favorable initiatives undertaken by the regional government to promote chronic disease awareness supported by rising home healthcare funding. Also, large patient pool suffering from various chronic and infectious disease may supplement business growth. Moreover, increasing spending capacity and presence of large number of baby boomers that will turn older in the coming years will also offer opportunities for the regional industry players.

The competitive landscape of the global home infusion therapy market is inclusive of market players such as Cosmed, JMS Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Terumo Corporation, ICU Medical, Smiths Medical, Becton Dickinson, Fresenius Kabi, Baxter International, and B Braun Melsungen AG among others.

