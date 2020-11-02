Home Loan Rate Decreases Second Consecutive Month – Executive Digest

According to the Bank of Portugal (BdP), the average interest rate for new home loans to households fell for the second year in a row by 6 basis points to 0.92%, a new historic low. published this monday.

The average interest rate remained at 6.63% for consumer loans and 3.20% for loans for other purposes (3.37% in August).

The regulator also said that the average rate on new loans to non-financial corporations rose 4 basis points (bp) to 1.99% in September compared to August.

The interest rate for operations over 1 million euros was 1.77% (1.53% in August) and that for operations under 1 million euros was 2.13% (2.25% in August).