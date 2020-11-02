Home Loan Rate Decreases Second Consecutive Month – Executive Digest

World

Home Loan Rate Decreases Second Consecutive Month

November 2, 2020

According to the Bank of Portugal (BdP), the average interest rate for new home loans to households fell for the second year in a row by 6 basis points to 0.92%, a new historic low. published this monday.

The average interest rate remained at 6.63% for consumer loans and 3.20% for loans for other purposes (3.37% in August).

The regulator also said that the average rate on new loans to non-financial corporations rose 4 basis points (bp) to 1.99% in September compared to August.

The interest rate for operations over 1 million euros was 1.77% (1.53% in August) and that for operations under 1 million euros was 2.13% (2.25% in August).

