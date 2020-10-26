Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market to Record An Exponential CAGR By 2025

Canada home sleep apnea testing devices market size is slated to witness a CAGR of more than 19% over 2019-2025. According to a recently concluded study by the Public Health Agency of Canada, presently more than 5.5 million Canadian adults are either diagnosed with or are at a high risk of developing some form of sleep apnea disorder in the future.

Furthermore, nearly 80% of the sleep apnea patients are currently estimated to be undiagnosed. Increasing number of people suffering from sleep apnea and a large number of undiagnosed patients in the region is likely to boost the adoption of home testing kits.

On the basis of structure, home sleep apnea testing devices market is segmented into wired and non-wired. Non-wired devices offer several advantages such as easy and convenience of use, cost-effectiveness, and superior comfort to the wearer in any sleeping position during the night sleep analysis.

Portable home sleep apnea testing devices provide better diagnostic performance, satisfaction, and reliability. They offer easy preparation, effortless handling, less cleaning, and reduced time. Moreover, portable home sleep apnea devices improve workflow efficiency by generating digitalized reports. In 2018, portable home sleep apnea testing devices industry accounted for more than 80% share in the global home sleep apnea testing devices market and is expected to exhibit similar growth patterns in near future.

Home sleep apnea testing devices can be either portable or stationary, considering the portability of the equipment. Portable segment held more than 80% market share in 2018. Portable testing devices are known to offer excellent reliability, improved diagnostic performance, and greater satisfaction to both patients and healthcare professionals.

Some other prominent business participants are Koninklijke Philips, Itamar Medical, Natus Medical, SOMNOmedics, SleepMed, and Nox Medical.

