Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market By Forecast & Growth Statistics 2026

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global homecare oxygen concentrators market size is slated to experience lucrative growth in the near future. One of the reasons being that the past few years have witnessed a considerable uptick in the occurrence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worldwide. However, the prevalence of COPD has been considerably higher in developing countries.

Evidently, older people are at a greater risk of developing COPD. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that people aged 65 or more are more prone to COPD. Even though the occurrence is higher among the geriatric population, in majority of cases it remains due to the lack of access to proper treatment of medical care.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1205

Homecare oxygen concentrators are anticipated to experience a strong demand as COPD patients require continuous therapy. Tobacco inhalation is among the major factors leading to COPD. A significant rise in the number of cigarette smokers around the world will in turn propel the product demand over the next few years. As per a new market report by GMI, global homecare oxygen concentrators market size was estimated to be worth US$1 billion in 2019 and is projected to witness lucrative growth through 2026.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into liquid oxygen, compressed gas oxygen cylinders, and portable home oxygen concentrators. Liquid oxygen cylinders offer several advantages such as light weight compared to gas cylinders and greater oxygen carrying capacity. In addition, these systems do not require electricity, making them an affordable and cost-effective homecare option.

Liquid oxygen systems are gaining massive popularity on account of these advantages. The product segment was estimated to be worth US$98 million in 2019 and will witness notable growth during the analysis period. From a regional point of view, an expanding aging population base is driving Asia Pacific (APAC) homecare oxygen concentrators industry forecast.

A large geriatric population indicates a higher occurrence of various cardiovascular health conditions and heart problems. Additionally, growing awareness towards the benefits of homecare oxygen concentrators and rising disposable consumer incomes will provide lucrative opportunities to healthcare manufacturers. APAC homecare oxygen concentrators market share is estimated to record a robust CAGR of 10.2% through 2026.

Government bodies around the world are increasingly investing in the healthcare sector to provide people a greater access to top-quality treatment and facilities. Authorities in many developing regions have also introduced numerous initiatives to promote the adoption of homecare oxygen concentrator systems. Citing an instance, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute in the U.S. had initiated the COPD Lean More Breath Better (LMBB) Campaign to educate people and raise awareness regarding COPD.

Similar initiatives along with a considerable rise in per capita income levels will augment homecare oxygen concentrators industry share. Industry players outlining the competitive hierarchy of global homecare oxygen concentrators industry are adopting different growth and expansion strategies, including product innovation and collaborations, to gain the upper hand. For instance, ResMed had launched a portable oxygen concentrator called Mobi, in January 2018, in the U.S. to address the rising prevalence of COPD across the U.S.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/homecare-oxygen-concentrators-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Home oxygen concentrators industry 360° synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Home Oxygen Concentrators Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Government initiative in U.S. and Europe

3.3.1.2. Increasing elderly base prone to COPD in U.S. and Asia Pacific

3.3.1.3. Increase in spending on healthcare in Asia Pacific

3.3.1.4. Growing COPD prevalence in Europe

3.3.1.5. Exposure to dust particles and increasing number of cigarette smokers in Middle East Asia

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.3.2.1. Stringent regulatory scenario

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By product

3.5. Technology landscape

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. U.S.

3.7. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.8. Porter’s analysis

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1. Company matrix analysis, 2019

3.9.2. Strategy dashboard

3.10. PESTEL analysis