Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market – How the Business Will Grow in 2026?

Global homecare oxygen concentrators market size is slated to experience lucrative growth in the near future. One of the reasons being that the past few years have witnessed a considerable uptick in the occurrence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worldwide. However, the prevalence of COPD has been considerably higher in developing countries.

Increasing number of favorable regulatory initiatives are projected to propel the homecare oxygen concentrators market over the coming years. Initiatives like various awareness programs to educate the population about respiratory disorders have resulted in grown patient awareness levels. Citing an instance, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute has created educational programs, and also unveiled the COPD LMBB (Learn More Breathe Better) initiative to increase awareness in the people regarding COPD, which is anticipated to bolster the market share.

On the basis of product, the homecare oxygen concentrators market is segmented into liquid oxygen, compressed gas oxygen cylinders, and portable home oxygen concentrators. Liquid oxygen cylinders offer several advantages such as light weight compared to gas cylinders and greater oxygen carrying capacity. In addition, these systems do not require electricity, making them an affordable and cost-effective homecare option.

Liquid oxygen systems are gaining massive popularity on account of these advantages. The product segment was estimated to be worth US$98 million in 2019 and will witness notable growth during the analysis period. From a regional point of view, an expanding aging population base is driving Asia Pacific (APAC) homecare oxygen concentrators market forecast.

On the regional front, Europe homecare oxygen concentrators market should witness tremendous revenue expansion led by Germany. In fact, in 2017, the country accounted for a tremendous valuation of $37 million. Major industry players in the region that are focusing on developing homecare oxygen concentrators are integrating advanced technologies that correctly regulate the release of oxygen within a patient’s body. The development of such products is further escalating the market size in Germany.

The competitive landscape of the homecare oxygen concentrators market is inclusive of players such as Teijin Limited, Philips Healthcare, O2 Concepts, NIDEK Medical Product, Inc, Invacare Corporation, Inova Labs, Inogen Inc, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc., Chart Industries, BOC Healthcare, Longifian Scitech Co, Yuwell, Air Water Inc., Besco Medical Co, and Precision Medical, Inc among others.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 3. Home Oxygen Concentrators Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Government initiative in U.S. and Europe

3.3.1.2. Increasing elderly base prone to COPD in U.S. and Asia Pacific

3.3.1.3. Increase in spending on healthcare in Asia Pacific

3.3.1.4. Growing COPD prevalence in Europe

3.3.1.5. Exposure to dust particles and increasing number of cigarette smokers in Middle East Asia

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.3.2.1. Stringent regulatory scenario

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By product

3.5. Technology landscape

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. U.S.

3.7. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.8. Porter’s analysis

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1. Company matrix analysis, 2019

3.9.2. Strategy dashboard

3.10. PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4. Home Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Portable home oxygen concentrators

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Portable oxygen concentrators

4.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Stationary oxygen concentrators

4.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Compressed gas oxygen cylinders

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Liquid oxygen

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @