Horse dies in a car accident in Palmela. Serious driver – Portugal

A horse died late on Sunday afternoon after being hit by a car on City Route 535 in Palmela.

The driver was in serious condition and was taken to the Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon.

The warning was given at 7:24 p.m. 10 employees were on site, supported by four vehicles from the Palmela fire brigade, INEM and members of the GNR.