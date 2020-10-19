Hospital Asset Management Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Selbyville, Delaware.Market Study Report LLC: The qualitative research study now available with Market Study Report, LLC on Global Hospital Asset Management Market Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefings. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Hospital Asset Management market.

A Hospital asset management system helps to protect and manage hospital equipment. It uses automated software systems to monitor environment in hospital campus. The technology solutions are gaining traction due to the rising concerns regarding security. It offers competitive edge to hospitals by positioning their premise as monitored and secure place. Also, it gives competitive edge to hospitals by positioning their premise as secure and monitored place. Growing acceptance of asset management techniques due to reduction in the cost of hardware and software is anticipated to supplement the drive the growth of the market.

Global Hospital Asset Management Market is valued approximately USD 6.30 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.20 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Hospital Asset Management Market Breakdown Data by Companies

Airista Flow (An Airista Affiliate)

Elpas

GE Healthcare (A General Electric Company)

CenTrak, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intelligent Insites

Thingmagic (A Novanta Company)

Sonitor

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Versus Technology (A Midmark Company)

Hospital Asset Management Market Breakdown Data by Product Type:

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Devices

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

Ultrasound & Infrared Tags

By Application:

Hospital Asset Management

Pharmaceutical Asset Management

