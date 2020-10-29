House of History collects evidence of the pandemic

A mug of beer from the unusual Oktoberfest, a soccer ball from the ghost game, a protective suit from the undertaker: The House of History brings together objects that testify to the Corona crisis.

Bonn (dpa) – Corona arrives at the museum: the House of History in Bonn has been collecting things that document the pandemic and its effects for months.

More than 400 objects are already in the bottom: from all kinds of breathing masks to buffer tubes for PCR tests. “At the latest with the blockade in the spring, it was clear that Corona affects the entire society and is therefore a great historic event,” says collection director Dietmar Preißler. That is why it is important to save the memories of the crisis for the future.

A crown of beer and drink vouchers from the carnival session in Gangelt in the Heinsberg district symbolize the start of the pandemic in Germany. The original ball and shirt of pro Christoph Kramer testify to the first ghost match of the Bundesliga on 11 March: Borussia Mönchengladbach against 1. FC Köln. A street artwork shows a nurse as a “super woman”. There are protective clothing and funeral home accessories from a Kerpen fire department test drive-in station.

A supermarket sign warns of hamster purchases and advises customers to purchase only one pack of toilet paper. “We didn’t take the toilet paper itself, because it didn’t exist,” says Preissler. A completely different example of something that didn’t exist: a canceled beer mug with a label for Munich Oktoberfest 2020 is representative of the many unusual folk festivals.

To gain access to suitable collectibles, employees specifically ask people or institutions if they can provide them with items. “But people also come to us who offer us things on their own initiative”. A couple recently reported that they had to cancel their golden wedding celebration because of Corona – and informed the invited guests with a poem they had written. This poem exemplifies how Corona destroys people’s personal plans.

But not all items that look interesting can find their way into the collection. “We have to make a selection from millions of objects,” explains Preißler. “They must be typical and original and tell a story”.

To this end, employees have developed a collection concept with categories such as “Crown in everyday life”, “Crown and business” or “Crown in the media”. All registered objects are entered with detailed information in a database and stored in the vault. Later they can be exhibited for exhibitions in the House of History or in other museums.