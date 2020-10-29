Household consumption with historic decline in the euro zone and the EU in the 2nd quarter – Executive Digest

Real consumption of per capita households in the second quarter, as a result of the pandemic in the euro zone (-10.7%) and in the European Union (EU -12.3%), fell the most since the beginning of the series covid-19, according to covid-19 Eurostat.

According to data released today by the European Statistical Office, household consumption fell by 10.7% in the euro area and by 12.3% in the EU between April and June, both showing the largest decreases since the start of the series in 1999.

In the euro area, the decrease in the second half of the year was a decrease compared to the 3.3% decrease in the first three months of the year and the 0.3% increase in household consumption per capita over the same period.

In the EU, the decline is also more pronounced compared to 3.2% in the previous quarter, reversing the 0.4% increase recorded between April and June 2019.

On the other hand, income per capita in the euro area fell by 3.2% in real terms in the second quarter of 2020, after having increased by 0.5% in the first quarter and 0.7% in the same period.

In the EU, household income per capita fell by 4.8% between April and June, after increasing by 0.5% in the first quarter and 0.6% over the same period.

Real household income per capita is defined as the adjusted nominal gross disposable income of the household divided by the total population and the deflator (price index) of household final consumption expenditure.

Actual household consumption per capita (or per inhabitant) is defined as the actual final consumption of households, nominally divided by the total population and by the deflator of final consumption expenditure of households.