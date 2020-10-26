Household Insecticide Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2026

An analysis of Household Insecticide market has been provided in the latest report added at Market Study Report LLC that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.

Household insecticides is a class of insecticides designed to eradicate pests from homes. They are usually applied on surfaces of floors, doors, and crevices in walls, door frames and furniture. Household insecticides in the form of repellents are applied on clothes and body to keep insects such as mosquitoes at bay. Global household insecticide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing potential for household insecticide in mosquitoes & flies industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Bio-insecticide, Synthetic Insecticide. By application, the household insecticide market is classified into Mosquitoes & Flies, Rats & Other Rodents, Termites, Bedbugs & Beetles. On the basis of region, the household insecticide industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Bio-insecticide

– Synthetic Insecticide

By Application:

– Mosquitoes & Flies

– Rats & Other Rodents

– Termites

– Bedbugs & Beetles

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the household insecticide market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Neogen Corporation

– S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

– Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

– Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

– Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Bayer AG

– FMC Corporation

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global household insecticide market.

– To classify and forecast global household insecticide market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global household insecticide market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global household insecticide market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global household insecticide market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global household insecticide market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of household insecticide

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to household insecticide

