Household Vacuum Cleaners Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2026

The household vacuum cleaners market is expected to accrue sizable gains on account of growing consumer awareness about hygiene & health. Consumers are gradually shifting towards these devices to meet their daily cleaning tasks like reducing harmful dirt particles from air or cleaning allergens. With increasing awareness about the benefits of AI and smart systems, consumers have also started to adopt robotic vacuums, as it helps users to regularly clean the space and minimizes manual efforts.

Constant innovation in the technological landscape has also allowed prominent vacuum cleaner companies to develop more improved and energy-efficient devices that take up minimal manual labor. In addition to this, rising maintenance & development activities done in the residential sector could massively contribute towards household vacuum cleaners industry growth. Considering these growth drivers,The household vacuum cleaners market could hit USD 30 billion by 2026.

Comparatively low price point of upright vacuum cleaners makes it a preferable alternative over its counterparts. Generally, upright vacuum cleaners are fitted with motorized brushes that allow them to clean a diverse range of surfaces efficiently.

As a matter of fact, manufacturers have started to offer additional tools and accessories like upholstery attachments, pet claws, and turbo brush rolls to improve the product’s overall performance. On the other hand, the ability of upright vacuum cleaners to offer comprehensive cleaning paths between twelve to fourteen inches is encouraging product adoption.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Household Vacuum Cleaners Market. They are as follows:

BISSELL, BLACK+DECKER Inc., Dyson Ltd., Electrolux Group, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Haier Group, iRobot Corporation, LG Electronics, Miele, Oreck, Panasonic Corporation, Philips Group, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation

Latin America is considered as a lucrative ground for household vacuum cleaners manufacturers owing to increasing trends of urbanization and burgeoning population. Urban consumers are actively investing in smart home appliances to improve the quality of lifestyle and to avail the benefits of convenience & comfort these devices offer.

On the other hand, rapidly developing retail sector could play a pivotal part in expediting the deployment rate of smart household vacuum cleaners in LATAM. International firms are building new outlets in the region to deepen their customer relations and satisfy the consumer demands. Taking June 2019 for instance, Xiaomi launched its first outlet in Brazil. Reportedly, this outlet featured multiple product segments ranging from smartphones, vacuum cleaners to multifunctional clocks and surveillance cameras.

