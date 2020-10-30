How the Vodafone Foundation adapted the Healthy Beach program to the Covid-19 pandemic – Executive Digest

The Vodafone Foundation has been providing services to Portuguese beaches for 16 years under the Praia Saudável program resulting from a cooperation protocol established between the Vodafone Portugal Foundation, the National Maritime Authority, the Portuguese Environmental Association, the National Rehabilitation Institute and the European Union Blue Flag. This program, which already has an investment of around 1 million euros, had to be adapted last year in order to respond to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to make people aware of the rules that must be followed in the context in which they currently live, the Vodafone Foundation has developed a campaign on the beaches from north to south of Portugal entitled “Safety is your beach” which « related to the cooperation of several companies and had a great public support », as a statement reads.

At the same time, the Praia em Directo app, a free mobile application that guarantees the availability of real-time information on beaches, has been adapted. New functions such as the Beach Occupation Index (available on approx. 80 beaches) and the prosperity index for area and surroundings (available on more than 190 beaches).

The Healthy Beaches Program aims to make beaches safer, defend and improve the quality of the environment and make them more accessible. It currently comprises more than 200 lake and river bathing areas, which are operated in four different areas:

Safety: Provision of supplementary aids to rescue and support bathers as well as provision of an integrated communication system to support rescue at sea (Virtual Private Network VPN) for around 300 lifeguard posts. This system has already made more than 380,000 calls. Since the Healthy Beach program started, the donated equipment has saved more than 750 lives.

Accessibility: Donation of equipment that allows people with reduced mobility to enjoy bathing areas. In recent years around 200 amphibious chairs have been donated, giving more than 22,000 people with reduced mobility the opportunity to enjoy bathing water.

Environment: Donation of equipment that helps minimize negative environmental impacts on the beaches, namely the provision of sand cleaning machines and individual ashtrays. In total, more than 4.5 million ashtrays were distributed to vacationers.

Awareness: promoting information and awareness campaigns to introduce good safety and environmental practices on the beaches. One of these campaigns is the Summer of Champion, in which more than 330,000 children are directly involved. The Praia em Directo app is another project that integrates this line of action. With more than 300,000 installations, the app offers a wealth of useful information on 196 bathing areas, collected via monitoring stations and devices in coastal and inland bathing areas as well as from credible official sources.

The application is free and can be installed from the App Store and the Google Play Store. Access is via a mobile phone (iOS and Android operating system) and a computer (web version). The content is available in Portuguese and five other languages: German, Spanish, French, English and Italian.

The following information is available for each bathing area included in the Praia em Directo app:

At intervals of 30 to 60 minutes: water temperature; Air temperature; UV index; Wind speed; Prosperity to the beach and the surroundings; Wind direction; Relative humidity, air pressure and beach occupancy index. The latter is making use of machine learning technology after receiving a positive opinion from CNPD in June last year.

From public sources: water quality – obtained from the Portuguese Environment Agency; Tide height prediction – obtained from public information from the Hydrographic Institute.

In general about the services available on the beach, namely surveillance, restoration, awning rental, useful numbers and GPS coordinates.