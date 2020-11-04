How To Determine If You Are a Beneficiary – Executive Digest

In order to find out whether, due to the death of a person, you are beneficiary of a life, accident or capitalization insurance that was owned by the deceased, you must submit an application to the Insurance and Pension Fund Supervisory Authority (ASF). After you have filled out and signed the form, you can send it in person to the ASF or send it by post (Av. Da República, No. 76 – R / C, 1600-205 Lisbon).

Within a maximum of ten working days after receipt of the application, ASF will issue a certificate with the information contained in the register about your situation as a beneficiary of an insurance with these characteristics. With this certificate, you can contact the insurance company indicated in the document to report the damage and start the process of obtaining the insured capital to which you are entitled.

Insurance in connection with credit agreements where there is a match between the insured capital and the outstanding capital are excluded from this rule. In these cases, the banking institution is the sole and exclusive beneficiary.

The information in the register is available for consultation during the term of the contract and as long as the insurer has to pay installments. In practice, it can be maintained as long as no compensation is claimed.

Documents to be submitted

In order to contact the supervisory authority for insurance and pension funds, you must present some documents (originals or certified copies):

the death certificate of the insured person / insurer or the presumed death certificate; the applicant’s identity card or citizenship card; the applicant’s tax identification card (or photocopy), if not the holder of a citizenship card.

If the request is made by a representative, a document must be provided demonstrating this situation. If the application is made by a legal person, a certificate from the commercial register office must be presented.