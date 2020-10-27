How will the new be after the referendum

In the referendum last Sunday (25), the Chileans approved the drafting of a new constitution for the country with 5.8 million votes, which corresponds to 78.2% of the total vote. With this, the country will give up the current Magna Carta, which was proclaimed by Augusto Pinochet during the dictatorship in 1980. However, this is only the beginning of a process that should culminate in another popular consultation to prove the new text in 2022.

On April 11, 2021, 155 voters, half men and half women, will be elected to write the new charter. The election is regulated by the current electoral code of the country, which provides for a proportionality calculation according to the region and the vote of each candidate. This is the first time in history that an equality body has drafted a constitution.

Constituents have one year to submit a proposal. Within the so-called Constituent Convention, the norms that will be included in the new constitutional document must be supported by two thirds of the participants, which corresponds to 103 representatives.

To be a candidate for a constituent legislature, you must be a Chilean citizen, at least 18 years of age, not have been sentenced to more than three years in prison, and hold no public office in the country’s executive or legislative branches.

Independent candidates must come from people who have not belonged to any political organization for at least nine months prior to the election. Party candidates, on the other hand, must belong to people who have been party members for at least two months.

Before the start of the election campaign on Monday (27), mayors of opposition parties signed the United Nations agreement and joined the electorate to encourage citizen participation in the process.

For some sectors of the Chilean left, the constitutional convention format does not favor the participation of the population, as it corresponds to the current electoral rules / Revista de Frente

The limits of the convention

Sociologist Esteban Silva argues that before the election campaign for voters, Chileans still need to put pressure on the political classes in order to strengthen the power of the Constituent Convention and to offer guarantees for the presence of social sectors that are not affiliated with any right-wing party, but organized in grassroots, territorial, student or trade union movements.

“We are in a moment of constitution and disintegration in deepest political emotion. This is a struggle that has only just begun. First we have to fight for the Constituent Convention to become a real Constituent Assembly, and this is not guaranteed. ” “, analyzes Silva.

“What is envisaged is only for the purpose of writing the new constitution, but there is no sovereign power established in the Convention. The treaties signed by the Chilean government, for example, remain unaffected. They are treaties that reproduce neoliberal capitalist institutionality,” he asks .

Crisis of representativeness

According to the analyst, the Chilean political system is in a crisis of representativeness, affecting organizations of the right and left.

Sunday’s voting card outlines class differences between sectors that voted “yes” and “no” in favor of reform. The richest areas of the country preferred to leave the law as it is, while in the peripheral regions the massive vote was for change.

The referendum had a record turnout, with around 50% of voters voting in the polls when the index fluctuated between 30 and 40% in the last election. The largest drop in votes was seen among adults and the elderly. While young people aged 18 and over gave the participation weight.

In the capital, Santiago, the most affluent areas of the city, there was an expressive victory of “rejection” (red); While in the peripheral regions the “permit” (green) won / reproduction

The referendum proposal was the result of an agreement between the center-left parties and the government of Sebastián Piñera (National Renewal) in response to the demonstrations that have taken over the country since October 18, 2019.

For Silva, the result of the vote and the increased mobilization over the last year are proof that the sectors that are not represented by the traditional political parties are the majority and those that have to take the direction of the constituent process.

“We have a representative democracy that is in crisis and does not guarantee participatory democracy. Sustained mobilization is the only thing that can guarantee that the institutional system will open gaps that allow the Constituent Convention to become a constituent assembly Powers to form a new sovereignty “, defended.

The indigenous peoples of the Mapuche, Aymara, Quechua, Atacameño, Colla and Diaguitase make up 12.7% of the Chilean population. / Al Mayadeen

Indigenous peoples

Another aspect that is being discussed is how the representation of the indigenous peoples will take place in this process. One sector advocates keeping a voter among the original peoples, while another advocates a quota among the deputies of the already approved convention. This proposal has been without a resolution in the Senate for two months.

“Chile has a pending problem that is supposed to assume the quality and condition of a plurinational state. The Chilean state and its ruling classes have systematically denied the existence and rights of the Mapuche nation and other indigenous peoples,” the sociologist quotes the example of model adopted by Bolivia.

About 12.7% of the Chilean population are indigenous. However, the state does not recognize the existence of indigenous peoples as different nationalities. This prevents these communities, among other things, from having their own legal, representative electoral systems recognized in the current constitution.

In addition to the lack of recognition in the law, the government also suppresses the indigenous people. About 20 Mapuche political prisoners live in Chilean prisons. The main areas of the Mapuche peoples, the so-called Wallmapu in the south of the territory and Aymara in the north, are also militarized by the Chilean military police Carabineros.

Popular unit

Experts analyze that the Chilean left is very fragmented. The situation would be a reflection of the repression during the years of the military dictatorship (1973-1990) and the divisions that arose during the “Concertation” governments (1990-2004) which carried out some reforms but the state structure created during this period have retained Augusto Pinochet’s regime.

A structure with private education, health, transport and social security, where mining and fishing – engines of the Chilean economy – are controlled by multinational corporations.

We will only achieve this with struggle, with the mobilized people

“Through mobilization, organization, debate, proposals and restructuring, we have to disarm and deconstruct a state that has been taken over by the oligarchies and that made it possible to reproduce an ultra-liberal model that denationalized economic sovereignty”, defends Esteban Silva.

For the sociologist, the process began with the demonstrations in October 2019, which progressed with the referendum and are now leading to a new constitution. This could represent the re-establishment of Chile, which was interrupted in 1973 with the coup d’état against President Salvador Allende, elected by the Coalition of Popular Unity.

“We will only achieve with the struggle, with the mobilized people, with a gigantic ideological struggle, with the possibility of restoring the people’s forces together with concrete proposals, and we will only achieve with the people’s power. Without the people’s power everything is fleeting, it can fall or I think we learned this during this time, so rich, so dynamic, so hard, but that showed our willingness to open up avenues in the sense that Salvador Allende suggested 50 years ago, “concludes he.

