Huawei’s Chinese are not staying and are resorting to the Swedish 5G exclusion – Executive Digest

According to a legal document received from AFP today, the Chinese telecommunications group Huawei appealed against the move away from the 5G network in Sweden announced last month.

The decision of the Swedish Telecommunications Authority (PTS) of October 20 “lacks a legal basis, violates human rights, violates the fundamental legal principles of the European Union (…) and is fundamentally wrong,” said the Swedish subsidiary of Huawei in the resource of more than 70 pages, addressed to this authority and the Stockholm Administrative Court.

The application of this ban would cause “irreparable and particularly important damage” to Huawei’s activities in the country, according to the Chinese group. Sweden is the country of Ericsson, Huawei’s main competitor in 5G, along with the Finnish Nokia.

PTS justified the decision, which also affects the Chinese group ZTE, a manufacturer of telecommunications equipment, with a new law that came into force in January and with the analysis of the armed forces and security forces to ensure that the use of certain devices does not does not endanger the security of Sweden ”.

Devices already installed for the 5G network must be removed by January 1, 2025.

The day after the Swedish decision was announced, Beijing said the expulsion of Huawei and ZTE “could have ramifications for Swedish companies in China.

The Chinese embassy in Stockholm also protested publicly, denouncing “the abuse of the concept of” national security “, the violation of market rules and fair competition principles, and the lack of any factual basis or solid evidence.”

After the United Kingdom in mid-July, Sweden is the second country in Europe and the first in the European Union to explicitly ban Huawei, according to AFP.

The US led the campaign against Huawei, which Donald Trump banned from the US market in May 2019. Japan and Australia followed suit.

US intelligence agencies fear that Huawei will allow Chinese authorities to use its devices to monitor communications and traffic. Huawei says it would reject such a request.