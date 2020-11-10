Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Challenges and Standardization And Competitive Outlook | IBM Corporation, Ultimate Software, Ceridian HCM, Inc., SumTotal Systems, LLC

The Human Capital Management (HCM) research report highly intends to analyze historic, current and future trends of the market. Major historic and current occurrence in the market have been analyzed in the report to provide through assessments of market trends, segments, competition, share, size and growth of the market. It also analyses market performance on national and international level and describes its level association with its peers and parent markets. The report further revolves around the competitive landscape and leading players operating in the market.

Human Capital Management (HCM) Market the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. Human capital management (HCM) market is expected to reach USD 30.05 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 7.96% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on human capital management (HCM) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

North America will dominate the human capital management (HCM) market due to the prevalence of various vendors along with adoption of cloud based technologies while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the expansion of cloud solutions along with surging investment for the development of unique platform.

The major players covered in the human capital management (HCM) market report are Workday, Inc., Oracle, ADP, LLC., SAP SE, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Ultimate Software, Ceridian HCM, Inc., SumTotal Systems, LLC., Kronos Incorporated., TALENTSOFT, PeopleStrategy Inc., Infor., Cornerstone, META4, Ramco Systems., Namely, Inc., WorkForce Software, LLC., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Sage Group plc among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market By Service (Integration and Implementation, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance, Consulting), Software (Core HR, Applicant Tracking System, HR Analytics, Workforce Management), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), Organisation Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance; Government; Manufacturing; Telecom and IT; Consumer Goods and Retail; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Energy and Utilities; Transportation and Logistics; Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Historical Years 2015-2020 Forecast Years 2020-2027 Market Size 2019 XX Million Market Size 2024 XX Million CAGR 2020-2027 XX % Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Development Trend of Analysis of Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Trend Analysis Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast Marketing Channel Direct Marketing Indirect Marketing Human Capital Management (HCM) Customers Market Dynamics Market Trends Opportunities Market Drivers Challenges Influence Factors Methodology/Research Approach Research Programs/Design Market Size Estimation Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation Data Source

