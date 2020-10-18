Human Capital Management Market May Set New Growth Story | Kronos, Infor, IBM

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Study Forecast till 2026 . This Global Human Capital Management (HCM) market report brings data for the estimated year 2020 and forecasted till 2026 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Human Capital Management (HCM) market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Human Capital Management (HCM) market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are SAP SE, Automatic Data Processing, LLC, Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Linkedin (Microsoft), Oracle Corporation, Workday, Ceridian HCM, Inc., Kronos, Inc., Infor, IBM Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, Paycom Software, Inc., Intuit, SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft), Sage, Epicor Software, Accenture, Workforce Software, Zenefits, Ramco Systems & EPAY Systems etc.

Human Capital Management market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Human Capital Management providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Human Capital Management competitors. Human Capital Management service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

North America and Europe are the largest market of Human Capital Management. In 2017, the revenue market share of Human Capital Management was about 57.24% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 25.61%.

In 2018, the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size was 11900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 21600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.

If you are involved in the Human Capital Management (HCM) industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you complete viewpoint. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Healthcare, Financial Services, Government/Non-Profit, Retail/Wholesale, Professional/Technical Services & Manufacturing], Product Types such as [, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management & HR Core Administration] and some major players in the industry.

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Competitive Analysis:

The key players are aiming innovation to increase efficiency and product life. The long-term growth opportunities available in the sector is captured by ensuring constant process improvements and economic flexibility to spend in the optimal schemes. Company profile section of players such as SAP SE, Automatic Data Processing, LLC, Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Linkedin (Microsoft), Oracle Corporation, Workday, Ceridian HCM, Inc., Kronos, Inc., Infor, IBM Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, Paycom Software, Inc., Intuit, SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft), Sage, Epicor Software, Accenture, Workforce Software, Zenefits, Ramco Systems & EPAY Systems etc. includes its basic information like company legal name, website, headquarters, subsidiaries, its market position, history and 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization / revenue along with contact information.

Resource and Consumption – In extension with sales, this segment studies Resource and consumption for the Human Capital Management (HCM) Market. Import export data is also provided by region if applicable.

Important years taken into consideration in the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Focus on segments and sub-section of the Market are illuminated below:

Geographical Analysis: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America,Rest of World etc

On the Basis of Product Types of Human Capital Management (HCM) Market: , Talent Acquisition, Talent Management & HR Core Administration

The Study Explores the Key Applications/End-Users of Human Capital Management (HCM) Market: Healthcare, Financial Services, Government/Non-Profit, Retail/Wholesale, Professional/Technical Services & Manufacturing

