Human remains of 59 people found in illegal mass graves in Mexico – World

Mexican authorities reported on Wednesday the discovery of the human remains of 59 people buried in several secret mass graves in Salvatierra, a city in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

This discovery in Salvatierra follows the discovery in late September in the community of Irapuato, where 17 plastic bags containing human remains were found, although it is not yet known how many people were involved.

A few weeks ago, authorities received information about the possibility of bodies being buried in graves on a property called Barrio de San Juan in Salvatierra.