Hungary urges immediate action and mandates nightly reminders – Executive Digest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced this Wednesday that “using full powers” is imposing curfew in the country at a time when the new coronavirus pandemic is worsening across the area.

With this measure, the Prime Minister, who promoted authoritarian governance in one of the member states of the European Union, will rule on the basis of decrees for 90 days and be able to repeal existing laws without parliamentary intervention.

In order to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Orbán issued a state of emergency and banned night traffic between midnight and 5 a.m. the next morning. In addition, the closure of night rooms for leisure and entertainment was specified.

However, the new safeguard will keep restaurants, clubs, shops and schools open. Cinemas, theaters and sporting events need to restrict the public to ensure social distance and to impose the mandatory use of masks.

In fact, the focus tonight is on the Budapest Stadium, which will continue to receive an audience to watch the game between Juventus and Ferencváros for the third round of the Champions League group stage.

According to Orbán, the authorities will inspect all events and punish offenders. Sites that do not comply with the rules will be held back immediately.