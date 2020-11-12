Hybrid Power Solutions Market by Global Industry Analysis, Growth Forecast & Emerging Trends To 2024

According to estimates, UK hybrid power solutions market is slated to witness 5% CAGR over 2018-2024. The renewable energy directive 2009/28/EC has undoubtedly triggered new growth opportunities for the business space, with increasing deployment of microgrids, two-way power flows, and digital analytics. Incidentally, this has also prompted leading market giants to commercialize innovative solutions in the regional market that could potentially maintain the grid stability.

Europe is claimed to be one of the pioneers of renewable energy and boasts of an enviable pipeline of wind, solar, and hydropower projects. The region also stands to gain significant monetary benefits in hybrid power solutions market as well, primarily augmented by the immense contribution of UK.

In the year before last, Swedish power giant Vattenfall, commenced its construction project as a part of its first solar project in the . Located on the site of a signature Vattenfall’s windfarm in Wales that has been operational for near about 14 years, this Parc Cynog Solar Farm of 4.99MW is marked as a breakthrough project in UK hybrid power solutions industry. If reports are to be relied on, this is a part of a pilot project by the company, as it seeks to maximize the renewable energy generation potential from its existing sites in UK.

The year 2016 has proved to be a roller coaster of sorts for UK hybrid solar power solutions market. Just few months after Vattenfall made its way to the headlines, Ecotricity, another formidable player in hybrid power solutions market, won approval for its new hybrid renewable energy project in Britain. Reportedly, the green signal to its sun parks’ project in Devon and Dalby, gave Ecotricity a scope to expand its already existing portfolio in the lucrative business space. Sources also claimed that through this deal, the company even planned to generate 100 MW power from its solar-wind portfolio.

Hybrid power solutions market has garnered a considerably high traction over the past few years, primarily on account of the increasing demand for power generation with minimized fuel and reduced carbon emissions. In the face of the alarming price trends of petroleum products, potential contenders in the global energy landscape have been scrupulously thriving on renewable sources. The increasing popularity of hybrid power solutions market can be largely credited to this fundamental transition. Moreover, lack of grid connectivity across remote belts and the subsequent unreliability in power supply often compel electric utilities to incline toward hybrid power system installation in recent years. The abundant availability of various governmental incentives such as feed-in-tariffs, subsidies, and leverage schemes further complements the business growth.

In this regard, recently India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) recently enforced a new National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy. Reportedly, this newly launched regulatory framework would be promoting huge grid-connected wind-solar Photovoltaics hybrid systems, in a bid to efficiently utilize the existing transmission capacity of the country. Needless to mention, these kind of regulatory initiatives have played a pivotal role in proliferating hybrid power solutions market trends.

The large-scale integration of multiple renewable resource in a single platform requires grid operation to be extremely fast, flexible and responsive. The contemporary innovations that hybrid power solutions industry is presently characterized by is majorly influenced by this particular rationale. Another economic factor that has boosted the market trend is the declining price trends of wind turbines manufacturing over the past few years. As per the reports, in 2016, the average nominal installation cost of a small wind turbine recorded around 7000 USD/kW – 7500 USD/kW. Also it has been reported that average cost of solar PV module witnessed a decline of almost 0.5% over 2013-2016. These aforementioned factors in tandem with tremendous technological advancements in renewable energy technology is certain to push hybrid power solutions market to attain remarkable heights over the ensuing years. The overall business space to exceed a massive valuation of USD 60 billion by 2024.

