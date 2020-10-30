Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Thriving at 28.1% CAGR by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, the 2020-2027 report on Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market explores the essential factors of the industry covering current scenario, market demand information, coverage of active companies and segmentation forecasts.

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market is valued approximately USD 6.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Hyper-convergence is a software-centric design that compute, store and visualize the resources in a single system. A hyper-converged system allows the integrated technologies to be managed as a single system through a common tool set and can be expanded through the addition of nodes the base unit. It helps organizations in complying with various regulations, including capital requirements in banking or eligibility requirements for government benefits. The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as massive slowing of the supply chain and various organizations are temporary shutdown. However, the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure is highly in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and rising concerns for better virtual supporter software. The increasing data protection and disaster recovery requirements to rise demand for HCI and rising adoption of HCI among organizations to reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) encourages the growth of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market. Furthermore, the introduction of solutions and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.

The report also includes an analysis of the key issues, challenges and opportunities, with all data supported by extensive quantitative and qualitative research. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Application:

Remote office/branch office

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Data center consolidation

Backup/recovery/disaster recovery

Virtualizing critical applications

Others

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End User:

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprises

By Enterprise:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy

Education

Others

A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Marketed Products and Recent Development.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dell EMC

Nutanix

Cisco

HPE

Huawei

Netapp

Vmware

Pivot3

Scale Computing

Stratoscale

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market In-Depth Analysis

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, regional presence, Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the forecast year 2027, this study provides the Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top key players of the Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market?

What are the highest competitors in the market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Content:

Summary List of Abbreviations Scope of the Report Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Research Methodology Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Introduction Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Landscape Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Country Market Growth Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Market Size and Forecast

