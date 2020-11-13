Hyperscale Data Center Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Pertaining to rapid technological advancements in IT & telecom sectors and the shift towards cloud infrastructure, hyperscale data center market has garnered commendable mainstream appreciation recently. Companies are nowadays relying more on cloud computing services as they offer several advantages such as enhanced application performance, efficiency, scalability & flexibility.

However, this shift has led to high demand for computational power owing to which enterprises are increasingly outsourcing their data to third-party data centers in a bid to avoid investing on expensive hardware and thereby enhance business profitability.

In addition, with more data distribution and greater demand for IT consumerization, organizations are constantly demanding enhanced resources and data center bandwidth, leading to growing pressure on data centers to expand their storage offerings.

For instance, the Cisco Global Cloud Index 2015-2020 reports estimate that, by 2020, hyperscale data centers will house around 47% of all the data center servers and 57% of all stored data in these centers. Moreover, increasing demands for online streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and more will proliferate data traffic trends, further supplementing the growth of hyperscale data center market.

Recent trends in the development of hyperscale data centers have been driven by the need for greater capacity due to rapid adoption of digital solutions in the IT and telecom sector. With growing penetration of smartphones and widespread consumer access to internet, telecom operators are switching to mega facilities for the storage and processing of the massive telecom data generated.

Numerous tech firms have been investing heavily in the construction of mega IT and telecom facilities as part of their global business expansion. Citing an instance, in December 2018, Liquid Telecom had invested more than US$400 million in Egypt as part a strategic collaboration with Telecom Egypt for construction of new advanced IT facilities and network infrastructure.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Hyperscale Data Center Market. They are as follows:

8×8 Inc., Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (Nokia Networks), AT&T Inc., Avaya Inc., CiscoSystems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Google Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Jive Communication, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Nextiva, Orange Business Services, Ribbon Communications, Inc., RingCentral, Inc., Telenor Group, Verizon Communications Inc., Vonage, ZTE Corporation

The presence of tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook in the U.S. will certainly bolster North America hyperscale data center market outlook. These companies are increasingly focusing on establishing and expanding their business operations in the region. A significant growth in urbanization and extensive technology adoption among consumers and enterprises are among the major factors encouraging tech majors to set up large-scale facilities across North America.

As the business competition between multinational players continues to heat up, it is necessary for these companies to provide customers with better IT and telecom infrastructure solutions. Presently, Microsoft has hyperscale data center facilities in Texas, Washington, and Illinois. Similarly, Facebook has mega IT facilities in North Carolina, Iowa, and Oregon.

