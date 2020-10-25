Hyperscale Data Center Market is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report

Pertaining to rapid technological advancements in IT & telecom sectors and the shift towards cloud infrastructure, hyperscale data center market has garnered commendable mainstream appreciation recently. Companies are nowadays relying more on cloud computing services as they offer several advantages such as enhanced application performance, efficiency, scalability & flexibility. However, this shift has led to high demand for computational power owing to which enterprises are increasingly outsourcing their data to third-party data centers in a bid to avoid investing on expensive hardware and thereby enhance business profitability.

Aligned Energy, for example, provides a data center cooling solution that reduces heat rather than pushing cold air into the data hall. In any climate with a PUE of 1.15, this cooling technology is highly effective. Likewise, numerous players in the hyperscale data center industry provide efficient DCIM solutions which allow firms to control their IT power & cooling device efficiency, ensuring sustainable IT activities.

The hyperscale data center market share is predicted to surpass $65 billion by 2025.

In addition, with more data distribution and greater demand for IT consumerization, organizations are constantly demanding enhanced resources and data center bandwidth, leading to growing pressure on data centers to expand their storage offerings. For instance, the Cisco Global Cloud Index 2015-2020 reports estimate that, by 2020, hyperscale data centers will house around 47% of all the data center servers and 57% of all stored data in these centers. Moreover, increasing demands for online streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and more will proliferate data traffic trends, further supplementing the growth of hyperscale data center industry.

Due to their extensive availability and high-power rating characteristics, demand for rack based PDUs (Power Distribution Units) is rising quickly in the hyperscale data center industry. These PDUs can be integrated with a number of rackmount devices without disrupting the power supply.

It enables organizations to substantially reduce energy consumption and diminish their carbon footprint, thus improving an IT facility’s effectiveness.

Businesses are widely embracing this technology to enhance business productivity. For example, Eaton Corporation debuted its high-density rack Power Distribution Unit platform with advanced customer configurability characteristics in North America in February 2019.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Hyperscale Data Center Market. They are as follows:

8×8 Inc., Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (Nokia Networks), AT&T Inc., Avaya Inc., CiscoSystems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Google Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Jive Communication, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Nextiva, Orange Business Services, Ribbon Communications, Inc., RingCentral, Inc., Telenor Group, Verizon Communications Inc., Vonage, ZTE Corporation

The IT & Telecom sector held more than 45% of the share in the hyperscale data center market share in 2018 and is observing a strong acceptance of large-scale infrastructure services due to higher demand for data generation and storage.

Data traffic demand is being proliferated by telecom operators providing flexible internet plans. The speedy rise in data generation has encouraged companies to adopt a scalable and effective IT ecosystem with strong computing power, accelerating the hyperscale data center industry size significantly.

Global telecommunications firms are setting up mega infrastructure to support an extensive client base. For example, China Telecom unveiled its strategy to boost information center capability in Hong Kong and add more North American Points of Presence (PoPs) as a targeted effort to enter the global hyperscale data center industry, in July 2017, with three new installations in Illinois (U.S.), Oregon (U.S.) and Quebec (Canada). It is anticipated that such IT developments will bolster hyperscale data center market .

