“I come to work, I don’t go on tour”: driver outraged by the control of traffic in Lisbon – society

Due to restrictions on movement between municipalities due to the pandemic, the PSP of Lisbon organized several measures to enforce the road traffic regulations. At the 25 de Abril Bridge, some drivers are outraged and others are already satisfied with the measures despite the traffic.

Today at 4:30 p.m. at the entrance of the bridge deck in a north-south direction a long line of cars in the direction of Almada (Setúbal) formed after about 20 police elements had placed signal cones to start the police operation.

“It has to be, it has to be. I think that’s a bit bad, you have to be very careful with all of this,” emphasized the Lusa José Assunção agency, which alluded to the increase in Covid-19 cases in Portugal.

According to the Carris driver, the public safety police are only doing their job.

For Sub-Commissioner Cátia Brás of the Lisbon Transport Department, the inspection is more of an “awareness and pedagogical action” to alert drivers that the country is “going through a critical phase of the pandemic and that the chains of contagion must be cut will “.

“We do a selective inspection. There is no procedure, there is no standard for what vehicles we stop,” he said, adding that the PSP is trying to find out what makes people move between communities.

According to Cátia Brás, all cases will be assessed and the reasons for the trip will be reviewed.

“We are assessing the situation on a case-by-case basis and checking whether the driver is actually complying or not,” he said, warning that “if a driver makes false statements, he will suffer a crime of disobedience”.

Cátia Brás recalled that several roadside checks had taken place today and that the national balance of the various police operations would not be known until next Tuesday, November 3rd.

The free movement of people outside the municipality of residence is limited in mainland Portugal from 00:00 a.m. today to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday as part of measures to combat the pandemic.

At the beginning of the 25 de Abril Bridge Board, the line is already completed. Many people return home after a long day at work. Like Manuel Veiga, who lives on the south bank and regards the measures as heterogeneous.

“I think they are not bad. What should have been more homogeneous. How is it that an avante party has so many people and nobody refills and people go here in their normal lives and are prevented deep down to make a living.” the surveyor exclaimed.

Manuel Veiga said it was “boring and boring” for people to be “immense hours in queues” at the risk of losing their jobs.

“I don’t come from a cafe. I come from work. I have to pay my taxes. I come from work, I don’t come on tour. I think this government wanted to see where people go when they are doing something useful wanted.” If people go to the cemetery this weekend, take care of the cemeteries and now don’t let people lose their jobs, ”he said.

Further afield, police are holding Piedosa Balailda from Sintra after appearing in court on personal grounds.

“The situation is difficult. But it has to be. As for the police situation, it’s their job, it has to be done,” he said.

Bruno Almeida also stated that the PSP inspection was necessary as it would be a weekend when “a lot of people are moving”.

“Given the increase in the number of cases that have occurred in the country, I think it makes perfect sense,” he noted, stating that he had been waiting for the police to “stop asking for the explanation and the change of county to justify”.

PSP and GNR are conducting inspection and awareness-raising activities across the country until, on November 3rd, during All Saints’ Day and All Souls Day, many Portuguese go to cemeteries.

Restrictive measures come at a time when the number of people infected and killed by covid-19 has increased in Portugal.

In order to move between parishes, people must be accompanied by a statement justifying the employer, or a declaration in honor if the move is between parishes that border their usual place of residence or are in the same metropolitan area.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.1 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,468 people died from 137,272 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.